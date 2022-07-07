United Capital Management of KS Inc. Acquires 34,542 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,542 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies comprises about 2.0% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,965,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,503 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,369,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,707 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,873,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,656,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,483 shares during the last quarter. 40.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 462,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,036,168. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $29.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.04.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.25% and a positive return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $446.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 48,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $393,627.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 720,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,793.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at $5,602,563.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,382 shares of company stock worth $1,802,483. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

