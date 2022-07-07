United Capital Management of KS Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.73. 13,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,622. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.47. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

