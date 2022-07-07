United Capital Management of KS Inc. Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 913 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas dropped their price objective on Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen upped their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $883.65.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $29.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $724.58. The company had a trading volume of 654,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,859,814. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $620.46 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $750.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $734.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

