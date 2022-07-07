United Capital Management of KS Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $13.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $496.02. The company had a trading volume of 42,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,057,403. The company has a market capitalization of $200.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $542.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $580.59. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $457.59 and a twelve month high of $677.76.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $1.19. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

