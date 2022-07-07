United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. owned 0.67% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 531.2% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3,221.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPEI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,193. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.24.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.