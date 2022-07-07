United Capital Management of KS Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 1,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,036,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $160.68 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.