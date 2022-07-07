United Capital Management of KS Inc. Makes New $6.44 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,438,000. EOG Resources makes up about 2.5% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 13.7% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,376 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,040,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG traded up $3.56 on Thursday, reaching $104.47. The company had a trading volume of 65,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,031,860. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $115.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $143,173.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Johnson Rice raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

