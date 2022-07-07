United Capital Management of KS Inc. Purchases 298 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.69. 7,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.17 and a 200 day moving average of $145.96. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $111.34 and a 12 month high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $178.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.82.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total value of $1,861,022.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,261,405.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $900,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,265,428 over the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

