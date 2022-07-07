United Capital Management of KS Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

United Capital Management of KS Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 388.2% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $181.83. 33,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,747,607. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.38.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

LOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

