USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.05-$1.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $265.00 million-$265.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.77 million. USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.45 EPS.

USNA stock traded down $12.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,048. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.77. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $272.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.80 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

USNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered USANA Health Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered USANA Health Sciences from a hold rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.67.

In other news, insider Brent Neidig sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $99,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,406 shares in the company, valued at $99,727.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 92.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 60.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 56.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.