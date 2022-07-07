USD Partners (NYSE:USDP) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

NYSE:USDP opened at $5.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.78. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Get USD Partners alerts:

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USD Partners will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in USD Partners by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 8,749 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in USD Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 101,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 16,043 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USD Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for USD Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USD Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.