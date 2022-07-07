Vacasa (NASDAQ:VCSA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Vacasa, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.70. 12,342 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,848,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

Several research firms recently commented on VCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Vacasa from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vacasa from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.67.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25.

In other news, Director Eric Breon sold 414,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $1,676,204.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,190,875 shares in the company, valued at $16,931,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $1,385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,590,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,406,125.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 37.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Vacasa during the fourth quarter worth $2,458,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $20,777,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $4,088,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vacasa in the fourth quarter valued at $19,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Vacasa Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCSA)

Vacasa, Inc operates vacation rental management platform in North America, Belize, and Costa Rica. The company enables guests to search, discover, and book its properties on Vacasa.com and the Vacasa Guest App. It also provides services to buy and sell vacation homes through its network of real estate agents.

