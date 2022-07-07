Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Down to $45.36

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.36, but opened at $42.92. Valhi shares last traded at $43.56, with a volume of 349 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is 5.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Valhi by 108.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Valhi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

