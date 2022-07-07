Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Shares Gap Up to $41.58

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.58, but opened at $44.59. Valhi shares last traded at $44.59, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Valhi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Valhi alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Valhi ( NYSE:VHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $629.00 million during the quarter. Valhi had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 6.53%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Valhi’s dividend payout ratio is 5.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Valhi by 108.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valhi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.