Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VDC. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC stock opened at $187.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $175.69 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.05.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.