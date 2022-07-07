Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Axiom Advisory LLC

Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Axiom Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Axiom Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $53.62.
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
