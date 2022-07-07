Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,802,000 after buying an additional 11,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,049,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.62. The company had a trading volume of 170,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,388,859. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $40.02 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

