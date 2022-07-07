Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $42.94 and last traded at $43.46. 346,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 369,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.
