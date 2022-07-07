Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Reduced by Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $334.85 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $346.07 and its 200-day moving average is $388.78.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

