Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV) Shares Down 0.6%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NYSEARCA:VONV – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $62.59 and last traded at $63.90. 666,012 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 639,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.30.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.37.
