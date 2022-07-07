Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH) Trading Up 0%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VCSH – Get Rating) was up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $76.66 and last traded at $76.59. Approximately 4,448,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 5,970,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.57.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average is $78.36.

