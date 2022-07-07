Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 3.7% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $14,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after purchasing an additional 282,559 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after buying an additional 143,564 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $131.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.36.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

