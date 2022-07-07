Veil Reaches Market Capitalization of $230,591.09 (VEIL)

Veil (VEIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Veil has a total market cap of $230,591.09 and approximately $827.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veil has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20,546.50 or 0.99998024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00043299 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.32 or 0.00215708 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00225816 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00108694 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00060832 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004935 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004788 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil (VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Buying and Selling Veil

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

