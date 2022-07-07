Ventas (NYSE:VTR) PT Lowered to $60.00 at KeyCorp

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTR. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ventas from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.21.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.90, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $981,882.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Ventas by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,274,000 after buying an additional 126,663 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after buying an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 4,732.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 794,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,059,000 after buying an additional 777,794 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

