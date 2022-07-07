Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.58

Shares of Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.58 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 57452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.54.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VEOEY. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Veolia Environnement from €39.00 ($40.63) to €36.50 ($38.02) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38.
About Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY)
Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.
