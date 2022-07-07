Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verint Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.80.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

VRNT opened at $42.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Verint Systems has a 52-week low of $39.83 and a 52-week high of $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John R. Egan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,511,254.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $41,351.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,426.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,058. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $233,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth $719,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Verint Systems by 53.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.