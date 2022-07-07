Verso Token (VSO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.60 Million

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 7th. One Verso Token coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verso Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Verso Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00134570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.69 or 0.00640501 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00016264 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00034298 BTC.

Verso Token Coin Profile

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verso Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verso Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verso Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verso Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.