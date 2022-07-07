VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA) Shares Down 0.5%

VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFA – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $63.62 and last traded at $64.70. Approximately 13,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 20,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.02.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.