VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) Stock Position Cut by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,947 shares during the period. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp owned about 3.38% of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF worth $12,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USTB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 254,232 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,046,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,652,000 after buying an additional 123,962 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF by 141.8% in the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 121,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 70,986 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA USTB traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. VictoryShares USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.72 and a 1-year high of $52.15.

