Vincenzo J. Vena Acquires 900 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stock

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FDX traded up $3.63 on Thursday, hitting $231.35. 1,625,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $302.65.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Barclays set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $294.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,870 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

