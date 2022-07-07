Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys 335 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Violich Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,170 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a $320.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, for a total transaction of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total value of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FDX opened at $227.72 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $302.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

