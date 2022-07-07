Violich Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after buying an additional 32,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $719,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 43,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSCO opened at $27.80 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.91 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.26. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 138.53% and a net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

