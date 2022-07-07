Violich Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Honeywell International by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 37,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,807,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $173.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $188.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.96 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $203.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.15.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

