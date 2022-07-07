Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $17.03 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,880 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.5% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $5,564,000. Ledyard National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 170,923 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after buying an additional 9,907 shares in the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Oracle by 2,152.2% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 110,604 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after purchasing an additional 105,693 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 98,328 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oracle by 6.7% in the first quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ORCL. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Societe Generale raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $71.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.80. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $190.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

