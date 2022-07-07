Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,155 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total transaction of $265,698.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 410,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total transaction of $1,111,587.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,398,786 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $382.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $179.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $395.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.33.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

