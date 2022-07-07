Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,883 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 820,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,620,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $265,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.86.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $79.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 107.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.40 and its 200-day moving average is $79.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.73%.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 12,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

