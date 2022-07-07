Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $22.46

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 18859 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtu Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of -0.11.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $522.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.93 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 30,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $867,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,500 over the last 90 days. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,799,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,358,000 after purchasing an additional 36,100 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 93.7% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,522,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,456 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $58,287,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7,579.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,419,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

