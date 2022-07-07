Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of ACV stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
