Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Monday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Shares of ACV stock opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,675 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 136,497 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,153 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,910 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (Get Rating)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.