Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 6.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares during the period.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

