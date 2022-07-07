Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE VGI opened at $8.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.98 and a 52-week high of $12.08.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.
