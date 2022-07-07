VITE (VITE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.33 Million

VITE (VITE) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. VITE has a market cap of $12.86 million and $6.33 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, VITE has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VITE alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000052 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. It was first traded on April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 510,261,767 coins. VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VITE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VITE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.