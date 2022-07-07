Viveon Health Acquisition (NYSE:VHAQ) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:VHAQ – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.27 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 259 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 75,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VHAQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,262,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 77,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 832,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 84,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in shares of Viveon Health Acquisition by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 418,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 72,657 shares in the last quarter.

Viveon Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Norcross, Georgia.

