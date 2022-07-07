VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Shares Gap Down to $3.09

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.09, but opened at $3.01. VTEX shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of VTEX from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.41.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). VTEX had a negative net margin of 49.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%. The company had revenue of $34.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its position in VTEX by 2,701.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,555,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,466,000 after purchasing an additional 7,285,808 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in VTEX by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,129,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,397,000 after purchasing an additional 667,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in VTEX by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,747,000. Finally, Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in VTEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,303,000. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

