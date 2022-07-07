Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Holdings Boosted by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,797 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials accounts for 3.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Narwhal Capital Management owned 0.11% of Vulcan Materials worth $26,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth $251,621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,767,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,416,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,017,000 after acquiring an additional 419,321 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,191,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 863,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after buying an additional 138,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $146.77. 884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 809,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.75. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $158.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.05.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total value of $557,981.71. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Saturday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $191.46 per share, with a total value of $95,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,730. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.07.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

