Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,692 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.7% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,496,676,000 after purchasing an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $124.88. 84,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,847,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Walmart from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.74.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

