Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 50.92% from the stock’s current price.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.56.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $174.93 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.28 and a 200-day moving average of $128.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $1,548,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 655.1% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 66,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,523 shares during the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

