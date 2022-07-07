Wanchain (WAN) Trading 1.6% Lower Over Last Week

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and $6.39 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wanchain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00093604 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000579 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.32 or 0.00265829 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008888 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

