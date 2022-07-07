Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $33.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $25.05 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $23.74 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 362.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 11,822,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,497,000 after buying an additional 269,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,922,000 after buying an additional 24,192 shares during the period. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.