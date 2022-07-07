Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.54. 9,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,524. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $154.63 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 57.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

