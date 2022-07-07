Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $55.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 103.03% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $690,280.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

