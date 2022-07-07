Wesbanco Bank Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $11,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $128.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.00 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $143.16.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 31.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.